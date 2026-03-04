"Is that real?": Tallahassee residents react to Wednesday morning jellyfish cloud

NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL — Many Tallahassee residents woke up to a strange blue cloud in the sky Wednesday morning, sparking panic and confusion online.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

"Is that real?": Tallahassee residents react to early morning jellyfish cloud

The phenomenon, often called a jellyfish cloud, was caused by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch from Cape Canaveral on the east coast of Florida.

The jellyfish effect is common with early morning launches, as the little sunlight illuminates the exhaust plume in the dark sky.

Residents had plenty of reactions when showed the cloud.

Jennifer Mask and Simon Kraft said:

"Woah."

Hailey Ochsenbein said:

"Oh…what the heck?"

Nyagua Tut said:

"Is that real?"

When asked if she had any idea what it was, Ochsenbein said:

"I genuinely do not, like, I don't even have a guess."

Tut said:

"It looks, I don't want to say an asteroid, but something is moving for sure, and that's just a trail behind it."

The Falcon 9 launched at 5:52 a.m. with 29 Starlink satellites on board, set to go into orbit, all part of the Starlink Mission. The goal of the mission is to provide fast and reliable internet to those who live in rural, hard-to-reach places. This was the 25th flight for the first stage booster.

