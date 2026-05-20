NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL — Students at Riley Elementary selected 4 free books each through the annual Give a Child a Book campaign, a fundraiser aimed at providing literacy resources to underserved children.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

'If You Give a Child a Book' provides over 600 students with free books

All books were purchased with money donated by ABC 27 employees, the Scripps Howard Fund, and community contributions.

Students chose from a wide variety of titles, including "Dog Man," "Pocket Peaches," and "There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Rainbow."

One student described what the experience meant to them.

"It's just so awesome because like, I don't know, it just feels so great to be able to like to pick out books for free and be able to read them. I just love books so much, and it also expands my knowledge about things," the student said.

Assistant Principal Candace Gautney said students have been building at-home libraries through the campaign for years without financial worry.

"Seeing the joy when they're able to come up and just walk away with these books, they don't have to worry about money. They don't have to worry about someone telling them what they need to read. It's just, it's like I could cry." Gautney said.

Students were not only eager to pick out books but were ready to start reading them immediately.

The Give a Child a Book campaign happens once a year, but donations are accepted year-round. For more information or to make a donation, click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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