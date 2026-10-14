NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Neighbors gathered at the Lawrence-Gregory Community Center for a Griffin Heights town hall to discuss Amendment 3, a proposed change to Florida’s homestead exemption that could lower property taxes for eligible homeowners while raising questions about funding for local services.

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Griffin Heights residents weigh Amendment 3’s potential impact

Sharn Summers said the community needs support and is concerned about the potential loss of money for public services.

“We really do need help. We do not need any money taken away. We really do need help,” Summers said.

The proposal would increase Florida’s homestead exemption, potentially reducing property tax bills for eligible homeowners, but it could also reduce property tax revenue for local governments, which use that money to help fund services and community programs.

Jessica Williams attended the town hall to learn more about how the proposal could affect Leon County, particularly renters and programs serving children and young people.

“I was invited here to learn how the property tax can impact our community, the renters particularly, this very community center, the services they’re providing, the child and youth services,” Williams said.

Panelists, including Sam Peltier from Pittman Law, answered residents’ questions about the proposal and its potential effects.

“If you own a home, it is going to save you some money, right?," Peltier said. "If we're saving money, some groups are saving money others are going to have to cough up those other expenses” Peltier said.

For voters at the town hall, the proposal also raises questions about how local governments might respond to changes in property tax revenue and whether public services could be affected.

Florida voters will decide on Amendment 3 in November, with early voting running from October 19 - November 1.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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