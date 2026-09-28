NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Florida State University film students are getting hands-on experience producing a feature-length movie, with a select group earning the chance to lead the project from pitch to screen.

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FSU film students turn K-pop pitch into feature film

At FSU's College of Motion Picture Arts a group of students won the film school's pitch competition last year and are now turning their idea into a full production.

"It's huge. This is just like one of like it's a great opportunity to be able to take something from the pitching process, like going through this like whole studio system to get a movie made with friends," Micah Jalen Pinckney, Producer, said.

The film, called Stars X, follows a group of college students who form a K-pop group hoping to compete in a regional competition.

As that production takes shape, a new group of second-year students is preparing to pitch their own ideas this fall, competing for the same opportunity.

"I think there is like no other place, no other master program in U.S. that offers such an opportunity of creating a future. That was one of the reasons I enrolled, and I'm super happy and super eager to pitch this fall, and kind of scared, but at the same time, it's such a big opportunity that we're given," Stanislav Kovalev, Unit Production Manager, said.

Students also receive guidance from industry professionals.

Drake Cadeddu said the program's standard final project is a 15-minute short film, a far smaller scale than the feature they are competing to lead.

"It's like something that's in theaters. It's an hour and a half. You sit down and you watch it with popcorn, you know, in the recliner seats, and so, I mean, it's just the scale, the change, and like, and to be honest, the market, the industry is it's feature film driven," Cadeddu said.

For the group whose pitch is selected, the reward goes beyond the production itself.

Those students earn the opportunity to return for a third year with their tuition fully paid to bring their pitch to life as a feature film.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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