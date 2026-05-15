NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL — Friends of those killed and injured in the Social Seminole fire are reacting to a lawsuit filed Thursday that claims the deadly blaze could have been prevented.

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Friends of Social Seminole fire victims react as new lawsuit claims blaze could have been prevented

A Tallahassee Fire Department reinspection report dated Nov. 10, 2025 — just nine days before the fire — documented two failed fire code violations inside Building B. The report states the fire alarm system was "not operating properly" and "not being monitored."

The 55-page lawsuit filed in Leon County Circuit Court claims those failures contributed to the deadly fire that killed Florida State University student Preetkumar "Preet" Harsoda and injured multiple others.

Rana Jawad said he knew Preet personally and used to live inside the same building before moving out six months before the fire.

"Overall i think they did a good thing, the lawsuit they did, and i hope that justice prevails," Jawad said.

The complaint also claims residents were forced to jump from upper floor windows to escape the fire after hallways filled with smoke.

Attorney Ryan Will, who represents the plaintiffs, says the building had failed fire alarms, improperly installed smoke detectors, sealed windows, and poorly maintained fire safety equipment.

"That kids should have to throw a mattress through the window and then jump from the third floor is unbelievable," Will said.

The lawsuit names property owners, management companies, contractors, and a security company as defendants. Plaintiffs are seeking damages and a jury trial.

ABC27 reached out to the defendants named in the lawsuit but have not yet received a response. I also stopped by the management office at the complex and was told they are working on a statement.

ABC27 also reached out to the plaintiffs in this lawsuit for comment, but their attorney says they were not available to speak.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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