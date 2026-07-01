Florida's AIDS drug assistance program fully restored today after cuts threatened HIV medication access

NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL — Florida's AIDS Drug Assistance Program returns to full eligibility today, reversing cuts that threatened access to HIV medications for thousands of residents.

Governor Ron DeSantis signed the state budget into law, restoring eligibility for the AIDS Drug Assistance Program to 400% of the federal poverty level and returning all covered HIV medications to the program. The budget also includes an additional $75 million in state funding for the program.

The restoration follows months of litigation, legislative action, and patient advocacy led in part by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, a national nonprofit.

Earlier this year, the state reduced eligibility from 400% to 130% of the federal poverty level, raising concerns that thousands of Floridians could lose access to life-saving HIV medications.

David Poole, a consultant with the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, has been among the local leaders advocating to restore the program since the cuts were announced earlier this year.

"I would call it a major victory, not a complete victory, because of the fact premium assistance for people living HIV has been eliminated for the time being however, I do believe the organizations and support people living with HIV have gone to great lengths to try to find other avenues in the meantime," Poole said.

According to the Florida Department of Health, Florida reported more than 4,700 new HIV diagnoses in 2023. More than 135,000 people across the state are living with HIV, and Florida continues to have one of the highest HIV burdens in the country.

While the restoration reverses the program's biggest cuts, one issue remains. The budget does not restore insurance premium assistance, which helped many people remain on private health insurance. The AIDS Healthcare Foundation says it will continue pushing for that benefit to return while an independent state review is expected next year. Advocates also say they will continue working to remove the program's new enrollment cap.

Tallahassee resident Timothy Sneed said the restoration brings relief after months of uncertainty.

"To see of how the community and other advocates was out there really pushing all those people that live with HIV. It brings such a great sentimental value, knowing that you know that we're not staying alone and that we're all in this together as a community," Sneed said.

***This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.***

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