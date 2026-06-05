NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL — Tallahassee food pantries are anticipating a surge in visits this summer as families navigate the first full summer under new federal SNAP cuts.

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Federal SNAP cuts are fueling summer hunger concerns at Tallahassee food pantries this season

Claresa Brooks, who works with Catholic Charities of Northwest Florida, says its pantry is already seeing more demand.

"With school being out, it really becomes influx because there are so many kids that doesn't have, and with the limitations that they do have on the SNAP benefit, it has really been impacting families. Also, the inflation. Inflation is very high with gas prices, rent," Brooks said.

President Donald Trump's “One Big Beautiful Bill” cuts SNAP funding by 20% over the next 10 years, adds stricter work restrictions, and shifts more of those costs to states.

Since its signing last July, the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities estimates 3.5 million fewer people are participating in the program compared to last year.

No Kid Hungry estimates that one in five kids lives in food-insecure homes.

In 2023, 43,690 people in Leon County were considered food insecure, according to Feeding America’s Map the Meal Gap.

63% of that population fell below 200% of the federal poverty line, which would have made them eligible for SNAP benefits in many states.

It's not just small pantries feeling that demand — suppliers are, too.

Second Harvest of the Big Bend provides food to pantries across Leon County, including Catholic Charities, while also managing its own demand.

"We know that people utilize SNAP to get their resources they need to feed their family. We know these cuts will affect that,” Chief Development Officer James McGowan said. “We're not sure how much, but we're already seeing an increased need of people coming for our services.”

Uncertainty remains about the full impact of these cuts on summer hunger.

"Child hunger and summer hunger is a big deal already here in our service area, so we can only imagine how much more this will grow," McGowan said.

Both organizations say now is the time for community support to help keep pantries stocked.

Brooks says Catholic Charities is requesting extra donations.

Donations can be dropped off Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

McGowan says people can donate food, cash or volunteer.

Information on how to do that can be accessed through its website.

***This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.***

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