FAMU's Marching 100 attend special red carpet screening of new Michael Jackson biopic in Tallahassee

NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL — FAMU's Marching 100, along with other students and faculty, enjoyed a red carpet screening of the new Michael Jackson biopic in Tallahassee Monday, celebrating their viral tribute to the pop icon.

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FAMU's Marching 100 attends special red carpet screening of the new Michael Jackson biopic in Tallahassee

FAMU's Marching 100 received the full red carpet experience at the AMC Theater in Northwest Tallahassee for a special screening of the new Michael Jackson biopic, "Michael."

The event celebrated the band's tribute to the global icon.

Students watched the film, which traces Jackson's rise from a young star to a pop legend, highlighting his life offstage and early performances.

Dr. Chipman, head of the Marching 100, attended the screening.

"Man, I grew up in the 80s, so I know about MJ, and his family, and "Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough," and "Thriller". I mean, I was back there during those times, and I'm just honored to be the director of bands. Our kids are super geeked up. They did a great job on our promo video that went viral throughout the world. And hey, we're here now to celebrate Michael in a way that only FAMU and the Rattlers and incomparable Marching 100 can do," Chipman said.

Actor Larenz Tate, who plays Motown Records founder Berry Gordy in the film, joined the students for the event.

"It's been great to be able to see FAMU marching band do what they have done — their creativity to relive and recreate Michael's music. I'm sure he will be very proud. The dedication, the commitment, the partnership that we've been able to have with them has been really extraordinary, and, you know, it's just great to see new audiences experiencing Michael. Some are for the first time, but some of them have probably listened to it when they were younger. To be able to see it now come full circle, it's really amazing," Tate said.

Band members expressed gratitude for the opportunity to participate in the tribute and see themselves on screen.

"I really feel blessed to have this privilege to do this. I've been in band since I was in 6th grade, so having this be my last year in the band and having this be one of the biggest moments of my band career, it means a lot to me, especially because I love Michael Jackson. I listen to his music. My family loves his music, and my family has a strong lineage at FAMU. Them seeing me on the screen or seeing me in that video, it means a lot to our family. It means a lot to me and my peers, so I'm just thankful forever blessed," a student said.

"I'm actually very excited, you know. We stayed on the shoulder, so we're always making history. So to finally be a part of some history that I know is going to go down in the books for sure, we're always playing Michael Jackson, Earth, Wind and Fire, many other artists bringing them to life. But to actually see them bring it to life and have the cameras down at our own rehearsal, they was recording us as we was playing. Then we saw the video, and then now we're here at the movies. It's just electrifying," another student said.

"Michael" officially hits theaters on April 24.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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