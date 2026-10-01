NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — The community gathered in protest Wednesday at Chile and Chili’s after immigration enforcement presence at the Tallahassee food truck resulted in the detention of employees.

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Dozens protest at Chile and Chili's after immigration enforcement detained 3 employees at food truck

Tallahassee Community Area Response Equipo, known as T-CARE, organized the protest, with demonstrators calling for an end to 287(g) agreements in Tallahassee.

"Immigrants are workers, they're our neighbors, they're our friends, they're our allies… no one should be living in fear due to immigration, police, or ICE," Regina Joseph, a T-CARE member, said.

The food truck has permanently closed its Tennessee Street location.

A spokesperson said a driver being chased by Florida Highway Patrol and ICE pulled onto the property last Friday, causing employees to run out of the food trucks in fear.

Owner Marco Tenorio confirmed three of his employees were detained.

He was in Mexico when the incident occurred.

"All I did was watch the cameras from afar, and seeing the cameras from a distance— and, wow, people running, police officers running, trying to make an arrest... it's a horrible thing, something truly horrible—especially when it involves people you care about," Tenorio said.

Tenorio spoke to protesters, urging the United States and Mexican governments to intervene so workers can continue working in peace.

Among those who showed up in support were Amanda Macedo and Bruce McKibben.

Macedo said she knows the feeling firsthand.

"I showed up because my husband was taken in 2025 by immigration and spent six months in immigration and this is home here. I've been eating here since 2018 and these are my friends," Macedo said.

McKibben said he is a frequent restaurant visitor.

"We had no plans. We didn't make any signs or anything. We just knew we'd come out and stand and be strong with the people protesting here," McKibben said.

The business' GoFundMe has raised about $15,000 to help detainees' families.

Tenorio said the next steps involve moving forward and rethinking the business.

"We're going to come back stronger; we're going to return with a new concept, stronger than ever, because I can't keep putting people here at risk," Tenorio said.

State law currently requires all sheriff's offices to enter 287(g) agreements.

Tallahassee commissioners have voted to keep the police department's agreement in place.

Both agencies confirmed no involvement in the incident last Friday, along with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

ICE and FHP have not responded after I reached out Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Many groups say the mobilization doesn't end here.

The Tallahassee Immigrant Rights Alliance is planning to rally and make public comment at the Tallahassee City Commission's next meeting on Oct. 21 at 5 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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