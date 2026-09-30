SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Immigration enforcement activity at a Tallahassee restaurant has led to its permanent closure, and other local business owners say they are afraid they could face a similar situation.

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Tallahassee restaurant closes after immigration enforcement incident; other businesses fear they could be next

Surveillance video circulating on social media describes the incident at Chile and Chili’s as a raid, but a spokesperson for the restaurant says that is not what happened.

The spokesperson says ICE and the Florida Highway Patrol were chasing someone who pulled into the restaurant's property.

The commotion outside led employees — who the spokesperson says were in the process of finalizing paperwork — to run.

The restaurant's Tennessee Street location has no plans to reopen, according to the spokesperson.

I reached out to FHP and ICE for their account of what happened and whether they were involved but had not heard back as of Tuesday after contacting both agencies Monday and Tuesday.

That fear is now reaching other food trucks across Tallahassee, including Tally Taco.

"That is a fear. It is a fear that they could come anytime. Because they already targeted a food truck. And, you know, if we could be next," Yeadira Salazar Ramirez, owner of Tally Taco, said through interpreter Yenifer Ransom.

Salazar Ramirez said she fears being racially profiled. She added that her business has felt economic impacts from immigration enforcement, particularly following last year's raid on a construction site in College Town.

"She feels like her business, she doesn't have so many Hispanic consumers no more. She's like literally maybe 60% went down of that. And it's like we also have workers that, you know, they have to feed their family, but we can't give them many days in order not to put them at risk," Salazar Ramirez said through interpreter Ransom.

Karen Woodall, founder and director of the Florida People's Advocacy Center, says fear is spreading as immigration arrests increase locally and nationally.

She says she is currently helping another organization provide food to about 60 families impacted by immigration enforcement.

"When people are driving to and from work, they can pick up people and use immigration enforcement powers. And the police are participating. We need to put a stop to it because, again, it's our money that's being used to do these enforcement raids, and we've got to start calling on people's humanity," Woodall said.

Immigration Attorney Elizabeth Ricci says she has not seen a difference in the number of raids but emphasizes that everyone — regardless of legal status — has the right to due process.

"You have the right to a hearing, and you can say your piece when you have your hearing in court before a judge. And I would never recommend that anyone flee from law enforcement," Ricci said.

A protest is scheduled for Wednesday evening.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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