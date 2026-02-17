Crime down on North Monroe, Leon Co. Commissioner Rick Minor, LCSO, TPD share updates on developments

NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL — Leon County officials and law enforcement agencies shared positive updates about North Monroe Street improvements during a community breakfast meeting on Tuesday, highlighting significant crime reductions and upcoming infrastructure investments.

Over 40 people attended the meeting at the Days Inn, where Leon County Commissioner Rick Minor joined representatives from the Leon County Sheriff's Office and Tallahassee Police Department to discuss progress in the area.

"The key thing toward increasing public safety on North Monroe is just the businesses work with each other to be aware of their surroundings and if you see something, say something," Minor said.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office reported that total offenses on North Monroe have dropped 34.6% between 2022 and 2025, marking a significant improvement in public safety.

County officials outlined several major infrastructure projects in development. Resurfacing and median improvements from Silver Slipper Lane to Capital Circle Northwest will cost $15 million. An additional $21 million from Blueprint and federal funding will be invested to improve street safety throughout the corridor.

Dipesh Chauhan, General Manager of the Days Inn, where Tuesday's breakfast was held, expressed optimism about the changes coming to the area.

"So, I'm like, it's just, it feels like North Monroe is finally, it's here. It's coming. So, I'm excited," Chauhan said.

Chauhan noted that while trespassing has been an issue for their hotel in the past, increased law enforcement visibility has led to improvements. He said customers will benefit from the planned cosmetic updates to the area.

"I think the customers at our hotel, just speaking from the hotel, I think they're going to be excited and seeing, you know, the landscaping, the brand new asphalt that they're talking about," Chauhan said.

Minor said significant work is also being done to address homelessness in the area. The Big Bend Continuum of Care reports that the number of encampments in Leon County has been cut in half. Officials say there are about 7 to 8 encampments in the North Monroe area that they are working to address by providing resources and support.

IMPORTANT NUMBERS:

850-606-5800 - To report suspicious activity and non-emergencies, if you see someone experiencing homelessness who needs help, or to request assistance with a camp

