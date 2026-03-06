Community leaders in Tallahassee honor the legacy of Rev. Jesse L. Jackson

NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL — Tallahassee leaders honored Rev. Jesse L. Jackson at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church Thursday night.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Community leaders in Tallahassee gather to honor the legacy of Rev. Jesse L. Jackson

Community leaders in Tallahassee came together Thursday to honor one of the most influential civil rights leaders in modern American history, the Rev. Jesse L. Jackson.

Local faith leaders, elected officials, and community members gathered at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church to pay tribute to Jackson's life and legacy.

The community memorial service was organized by Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor, who encouraged those in attendance to celebrate Jackson's "dash"—the years between his birth and death that marked a life of service.

"Benjamin Mayes said the dash is what counts the most, the indentation of the marker on a grave that counts. What we did tonight was the highlight Reverend Jackson's dash," Proctor said.

Through songs of praise, scripture, poetry, and personal recollections, members of the community filled in that dash.

Jackson rose to national prominence as a close associate of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the civil rights movement. He later founded the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, an organization focused on expanding economic opportunity and political participation.

Historical records from Florida A&M University and the Florida State Archives show Jackson also maintained strong ties to Florida, frequently working with faith leaders and civil rights advocates across the state.

In 1984 and again in 1988, Jackson made history with groundbreaking campaigns for president of the United States, building one of the most diverse political coalitions in modern American politics.

FSU student Nico Flowers said Thursday's service pushes him to carry Jackson's legacy forward.

"I will take the work that Reverend Jesse Jackson has done in his life and use it not as an energy source but as a motivation to keep going and to one day walk in his footsteps. Maybe you can come to be president of the United States," Flowers said.

The public homegoing for the Rev. Jesse Louis Jackson Sr. is scheduled for Friday, March 6, in Chicago. The service will be held at the House of Hope, with doors opening at 9 a.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

