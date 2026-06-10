Champs Chance overwhelmed with dog returns, Tally Spay offers free services to reduce shelter pressure

Champs Chance, a local rescue, is facing a wave of dog returns on top of new rescues, pushing the organization to its financial limit.

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Champs Chance overwhelmed with dog returns as Tally Spay offers free spay to reduce shelter pressure

Alicia Bopp, founder of Champs Chance, says the volume of returns this year has been unlike anything the rescue has seen before.

"Since the beginning of the year, we've had a major amount of dogs returned, which is probably more than we have the entire time we've been a rescue," Bopp said.

According to Bopp, five dogs that were adopted have already been returned in less than a year, and one dog was euthanized.

She says reasons range from reported allergies to reported behavioral issues.

The returns have overwhelmed the shelter. The financial strain is now critical. Champs Chance is unable to cover its bills and is calling on the community for help.

"We have multiple that need surgeries, and we have about 25 dogs that are heartworm positive we have to treat. And just food and basic care, I mean, you name it," Bopp said.

Kelly Hale, the director of operations at Tally Spay, is working to ease the pressure on rescues and shelters like Champs Chance before it compounds.

Using a $25,000 grant from Florida Animal Friend, Tally Spay is offering free spay and neuter services along with microchipping.

"Affordability. That's on everybody's mind right now. Everything's difficult from an affordability standpoint. So that's, you know, always our number one barrier to try to remove for pet parents," Hale said.

“Right now, our shelters, local shelters, rescues are very full. We're seeing that, and, you know, by actually being able to alter an animal, we'll save thousands and thousands of animals,” Lauren Perlman, the lead from the Animal Shelter Foundation Board for Tally Spay, said.

The goal is to spay and neuter 20,000 pets this year.

Bopp says her organization’s most urgent need right now is fosters.

"I think that people just really need to understand that it's not a ‘you’ problem or a ‘me’ problem. It's a people problem," Bopp said.

To foster or donate to Champs Chance, you can visit this website.

Free microchipping at Tally Spay is available for “all publicly owned” pets this month while free spay and neuter surgeries are free for Leon County residents’ pets only.

Appointments can be requested online no later than June 30.

***This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.***

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