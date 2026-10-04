NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Dogs, cats, rabbits and other animals gathered at Mission San Luis Saturday for a tradition that brings pets, faith and local history together.

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Blessing of the Animals brings pets, faith and history together at Mission San Luis

Mission San Luis hosted its 22nd annual Blessing of the Animals, held around the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals.

For Maddie Westfall, Saturday was her first time bringing her puppies to the event.

"I think it's really important to include your pets in your life. A lot of times, I've noticed, like my friends with dogs, they'll just leave their dogs at home, and I mean, I'm guilty of that too myself. But I think it's also awesome that you can bring your dogs to places like this in Tallahassee or just anywhere — because they like to socialize too, and they love people too," Westfall said.

Another family brought their dog, Gunny, who turned three years old Saturday.

Katelyn Hancock said bringing Gunny to the blessing was a way to incorporate their pet into their Catholic faith.

"So we came today because we are Catholic, and we thought this was an awesome opportunity to involve our pet in our faith. So we've just really enjoyed coming out with him, and on his birthday, and letting him see all the other dogs and visit this location," Hancock said.

The event has a connection to the history of Mission San Luis itself.

Trampas Alderman, the executive director of Mission San Luis, says this event is rooted in religious history.

"Saint Francis of Assisi was the founding was the patron saint of animals and the founder of the Franciscan Friars, and it was the Franciscan Friars that were here from 1656 to 1704. And so, it's kind of logical to have an event for for animals here," Alderman said.

Mission San Luis was the western capital of Spanish Florida from 1656 to 1704.

The site now uses reconstructed buildings, exhibits and living-history interpreters to tell the story of the Apalachee and Spanish communities who lived there.

The Blessing of the Animals takes place inside a reconstructed 17th-century Spanish church built on the site of the original church.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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