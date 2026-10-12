NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — More than 150 years after its founding, Bethel Missionary Baptist Church continues to play a role in Tallahassee’s history, with a legacy rooted in civil rights, education and support for local families.

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Bethel Missionary Baptist church celebrates 156 years of history in Tallahassee

The church marked its 156th anniversary with a celebration bringing together civil rights leaders, community members and local officials to reflect on its history and the work that remains.

Civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton and civil rights attorney Ben Crump joined the celebration, emphasizing the importance of remembering the struggles that shaped the community and continuing the fight for progress.

“This church was founded by former slaves, they were one step out of slavery," Rev. Sharpton said.

Founded in 1870, Bethel has remained a part of Tallahassee’s history through generations of community involvement.

During the 40 years Rev. R.B. Holmes has led the church, Bethel has invested in education, housing and community services, including a charter school, housing for seniors and first-time homebuyers, and a family life center.

Raven Whitehead has attended Bethel for over 20 years and says the church’s impact goes beyond its programs and buildings. She said Bethel has been a consistent source of support throughout her life.

“They have literally been there, through sickness, through when my family members pass. They have literally been there, and they’re great role models and supporters of whatever you’re going through,” Whitehead said.

As Bethel looks ahead, Holmes says the church must continue responding to the challenges facing families, including homelessness, rising living costs and food insecurity.

“We must find a creative way to embrace the homeless community. We must make sure we address affordability, cost of bread, food, eggs, gas, moving forward toward poverty. SNAP programs are being challenged,” Holmes said.

Holmes says the anniversary was also an opportunity to bring people together across racial, generational and political lines.

"This anniversary was about bringing folks together, all colors, all races, all age groups, and it was a tremendous success," Rev. Holmes said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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