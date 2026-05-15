NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL — Students in Northwest Tallahassee got a hands-on look at careers in STEM and healthcare at Bethel Christian Boys Academy's second annual fair.

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Bethel Christian Boys Academy hosts STEM and health fair to inspire student career exploration

Bethel Christian Boys Academy held its second annual STEM and Health Fair on Thursday, bringing together local healthcare professionals, STEM organizations, and community partners to give students a real-world look at careers in science, technology, engineering, and healthcare.

Students, families, and mentors filled the gym for the event, where students tested out hands-on activities, asked questions, and showed off their science projects.

Principal Craig Simmons said the fair is designed to spark interest early and help students see careers they may never have previously considered.

"This event is important to our students because it is an essential part of our mission, which is to link what students learn in the classrooms to real-life scenarios and situations as well as careers," Simmons said.

The fair comes as Florida continues pushing to grow its STEM and healthcare workforce. The Florida Chamber Foundation reports nearly 72 percent of Florida employers say they are struggling to find qualified workers for open positions. Meanwhile, the Florida Hospital Association projects the state could need nearly 60,000 additional nurses by 2035.

Bernard Smothers, an Assistant Professor at Florida A&M University, was among the professionals who participated in the event.

"I think it's important to mentor too younger people to try to give them a I guess an understanding of what I do," Smothers said.

For parent Tani Thompson, whose 9-year-old son attends BCBA, the fair offered something beyond career exposure.

"I wanted him to be somewhere where he would be cared for, you know. I knew that they really cared about him. I also wanted him to be able to see more African-American men in a positive role," Thompson said.

Organizers say they hope to expand the event each year by adding more community partners and career-focused demonstrations for students and families.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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