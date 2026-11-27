NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — While many people spend Thanksgiving surrounded by family and friends, others look for a place to gather and share a meal.

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American Legion's 40th annual Thanksgiving meal brings more than 600 people together in Tallahassee

For Don Buchanan, this year's holiday looked different. After losing his wife earlier this year, Buchanan says he did not want to spend Thanksgiving alone.

He traveled from Crawfordville to the American Legion in Northwest Tallahassee to join others for the holiday.

"I thought that it would be a good time to come and meet people and talk and just commiserate with them, so it's been well worth the trip," Buchanan said.

Buchanan said Thanksgiving was once a family tradition at his home, but with his children now living out of state, that tradition has changed.

"That's one of the things I miss most is that we've had family, and for 30, 40 years, we had everything at our house, but we have no relations here currently," Buchanan said.

The American Legion's Thanksgiving meal was originally started to provide food for people experiencing homelessness.

Over the years, it has expanded to welcome anyone looking for a place to share the holiday.

Volunteer coordinator Bob Asztalos said the meal serves people facing different circumstances, including those who cannot afford a Thanksgiving dinner, people new to the country and college students spending the holiday alone.

"If you're alone, this is a great place to have a great meal with friends," Asztalos said.

Organizers say this year's event provided meals to around 600 people.

This year marks the 40th annual Thanksgiving meal at the American Legion, continuing a tradition focused on making sure people have a meal to eat and a place to connect on the holiday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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