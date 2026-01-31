NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — AIDS Healthcare Foundation has filed a legal challenge against the Florida Department of Health over changes that could cut thousands off HIV treatment funding.



Changes to ADAP could impact more than 16,000 Floridians living with HIV.

Advocates say the medication cuts increase the risk of virus transmission.

Watch the video below to hear what advocates are asking the state to reconsider.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation challenges Florida's HIV treatment cuts in court

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation has filed a legal challenge against the Florida Department of Health over changes it says could cut thousands of people off life-saving HIV treatment.

“Being adherent to this medication is the best way to prevent new infections,” said General Counsel for AIDS Healthcare Foundation Tom Myers.

I’m neighborhood reporter Lentheus Chaney at the Department of Health in Northwest Tallahassee.

I spoke with a neighbor who says thousands of lives could be at risk if the DOH cuts happen.

“It affects not only me as an individual, other individuals that are depending upon the drug, but it affects the community as a whole because now you're at risk of spreading this virus,” said neighbor and advocate Timothy Sneed.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation, known as AHF, filed a legal petition Tuesday with Florida’s Division of Administrative Hearings, seeking an emergency review of new rules changing Florida’s AIDS Drug Assistance Program, also called ADAP.

The ADAP program is part of the federal Ryan White Care Act.

Its main purpose is to provide states with funding to help low-income people with HIV and AIDS pay for medications and insurance premiums.

Now, a major portion of that funding is being cut by the Florida Department of Health.

AHF is asking for an expedited hearing and a ruling that blocks the Department of Health from implementing the cuts.

During a virtual press call Wednesday, Tom Myers, the chief of public affairs and general counsel for AHF, said the health department illegally changed ADAP’s income eligibility rules without going through required state procedures.

“There's a process that the department has to follow and make when trying to make these cuts. A process of rulemaking, notice and comment, taking evidence to see, you know, one, do they have the authority to do with this, too? Two, is it a good idea? Three, what are the harms that are going to happen? Four, is there potentially another way to resolve this issue?” Myers said.

More than 16,000 Floridians could lose coverage under the change, according to the National Alliance of State and Territorial AIDS Directors.

Last week, advocates rallied at the state Capitol and the Florida DOH in Tallahassee.

AHF also held protests in other Florida cities this week.

Timothy Sneed says his HIV medications would cost more than $7,000 a month without ADAP, and losing that coverage is a major concern for him.

“I probably would, you know, have to go without, because, you know, I don't have any other resources or I guess anyone else to rely on to assist with that type of money each month just to keep this medication,” Sneed said.

Without this funding or insurance, HIV medications could cost between $1,600 and $3,000 a month for Floridians like Sneed. That adds up to more than $30,000 a year.

In a statement sent to ABC27 last week, the Florida Department of Health said the changes were necessary due to rising insurance costs and limited federal funding.

ABC27 asked the Florida Department of Health to address the claims raised in the petition.

As of this broadcast, the department has not provided a response.

In Northwest Tallahassee, I’m Lentheus Chaney, ABC27.

