NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — More than 25 agencies are coming together Saturday to connect families in the 32304 zip code with services ranging from bill assistance to identification and transportation help.

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Over 25 agencies unite to bring free services to 32304 zip code

The Prosperity 32304 Community Day is designed to put resources directly in the hands of families, with organizers saying the goal is to bring as many services as possible under one roof so families don't have to search all over town to find help.

Services available will include assistance with bills, help obtaining a new ID or driver's license, and connections to programs that can help families save money and meet everyday needs.

The first 150 people to arrive will receive a free lunch, sponsored by the Kearney Center.

For organizers, bringing those services into the 32304 area is especially important. Leon County data shows the zip code continues to face some of the highest levels of poverty in the community.

The latest data cited by the county puts the poverty rate in the 32304 zip code at nearly 50%, compared to about 18% countywide.

The Prosperity 32304 Community Day will be held at Griffin Middle School on Saturday, September12th, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The entire community is welcome.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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