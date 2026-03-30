TMH dismisses lawsuit against patient who stayed after discharge

NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL — Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare has dismissed a civil lawsuit against a patient who "remained at TMH" after "a formal discharge order was entered on October 6, 2025."

Per court records, the case was dismissed on March 16th by Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, who filed a "Notice of Voluntary Dismissal with Prejudice", meaning that the closure of the lawsuit is final and TMH could not refile the same claim.

ABC 27 has reached out to Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare for comment. Court records did not provide any information as to why the hospital decided to withdraw the lawsuit.

The lawsuit was originally brought about by TMH after "staff made repeated efforts to assist Defendant in safely completing discharge."

On November 24, TMH sent a written notice to the patient requiring them to leave, and that court action would be taken if the patient did not.

Records show the patient refused to leave the hospital bed.

Court records show that TMH needed the patient to vacate due to "limited inpatient beds" and other patients needing acute care.

A motion hearing was scheduled for Monday, March 30, at 10:30 a.m., but that has now been canceled, per the Leon County Clerk of Courts website.

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