Three crosswalks return to Northeast Tallahassee road after 2025 removal

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County has rebuilt three crosswalks on Dempsey Mayo Road after state officials ordered the removal of colorful street art designs last year.



The raised crosswalks now have a new, state-approved design.

Neighbors questioned who was responsible for paying for the replacements.

Watch the video below to find out how much the county says the crosswalks cost and how the project was funded.

Three crosswalks return to northeast Tallahassee road in new form amid funding questions

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Colorful crosswalks removed from a northeast Tallahassee roadway are now back in a new form.

But questions about cost and funding remain at the center of the conversation.

“They took a private gift and basically destroyed what they had done,” said neighbor Marjorie Turnbull.

I am neighborhood reporter Lentheus Chaney in northeast Tallahassee, where neighbors support safety improvements but say taxpayers should not pay for them.

Earlier this week, Leon County began the reconstruction of three raised crosswalks on Dempsey Mayo Road.

It comes after the Florida Department of Transportation directed local governments to remove street art on state roads.

Officials argued the art did not meet safety standards.

Last year, we showed you how seniors in the Westminster Oaks community tried to stop the removal, and it worked temporarily.

Neighbor Marjorie Turnbull says, the following week, the painted designs were stripped away and the raised asphalt was ground down.

She says those changes made the road hazardous for some neighbors.

“When they ground them down, they were very unsafe because they were uneven, and so if they were walking on it, their chance of tripping and falling was much higher,” Turnbull said.

Now, the crosswalks have been rebuilt in a design that meets state guidelines. Temporary striping is already in place, with permanent markings coming soon.

But neighbors are asking who paid for all of it.

“I have not heard who is paying for it, but if it is the citizens of Leon County that are paying for it, it seems to me to be immeasurably unfair,” Turnbull said.

Turnbull says the original raised crosswalks were installed by the county, and the cost to paint them was approximately $10,000 and was funded by private donations.

I contacted Leon County and asked for detailed cost and funding information.

The county says the construction cost for three raised crosswalks, including pavement markings, is approximately $25,000, paid through existing county funds.

The county also says the removal of the original crosswalks did not add to that total.

County leaders add permanent striping is expected to be installed in about three weeks, weather permitting.

Turnbull says she is grateful county leaders did everything they could to make sure the street was made safe again.

“I think it’s the only alternative we had. Something had to be done, and this was a compromise,” Turnbull said.

Leon County confirms the removal and replacement were done in-house by Public Works, but leaders have not clarified whether the county funds came from taxpayers.

I’ll keep you updated as I learn more.

In Northeast Tallahassee, I'm Lentheus Chaney, ABC27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.