The Golden Hour: A trip to Red Eye Coffee in Northeast Tallahassee

NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL — Meteorologist Ryan Gold visited Red Eye Coffee in Northeast Tallahassee, where community residents shared their top weather questions about the difference between watches and warnings, and what kind of weather is the easiest to forecast.

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Golden Hour at Red Eye Coffee

Jason, the Owner of Red Eye Coffee, said the location gives him a chance to connect with regulars on their way to work.

"It's nice to be able to help the community get energized for their work," Jason said.

Jason asked about the difference between tornado watches and warnings.

A watch means the ingredients for severe weather are present but not yet coming together, while a warning means conditions are actively developing or even finished, ready to go. In terms of a latte, a watch would be that the beans, milk, and sugar are all on the table. A warning would be that the latte is getting put into the cup, ready to be served.

Another community resident, Saylor, asked which weather events are the easiest and hardest to predict.

It really depends on the forecaster, but the easiest to predict in general would probably be low pressure and cold fronts. This is because they are so large that you have a pretty good idea of when they are going to come through. However, thunderstorms within them are trickier to predict.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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