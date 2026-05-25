The Golden Hour: A return to Redeye Coffee

NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL — Meteorologist Ryan Gold visited Redeye Coffee, where community residents asked weather questions about cloud seeding and cycling conditions.

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Golden Hour At Redeye Part 2

Miguel, asked whether it would be possible to create a thunderstorm the way it is depicted in the anime series Naruto — by launching fireballs into the air to generate heated air currents and form cumulonimbus clouds.

While cloud seeding is a real technique, typically used near farms to encourage rainfall, throwing fireballs into the air would not produce results. Fireballs would dry up any moisture needed to make the cloud.

You would need to have something that can project a ton of heat constantly. Updrafts from heat take the moisture from the surface and carry it into the atmosphere. Then it cools and condenses into a cumulonimbus which would make a thunderstorm happen. You can artificially create a thunderstorm through cloud seeding, but that only makes the initial spark, the rest will be solely determined by the atmospheric conditions at play.

Harry said he is a cyclist and wanted to know what weather conditions to expect in the coming week.

The best time to cycle will be in the morning when the humidity is lower and so are temperatures. The afternoons will get so muggy that it will feel like riding through soup. That plus the showers and storms we will get, are not favorable for cycling this week.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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