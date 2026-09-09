NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — A Tallahassee program is using storytime to connect children with real-life heroes in their own neighborhoods.

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Tallahassee program pairs firefighters with kids to build literacy and community bonds

Books & Ladders partners with local fire departments to bring firefighters into schools, libraries, and community spaces, where they read with children, answer questions, and teach fire safety.

The program was created by Edward Clark Jr., founder of Be Your Own Hero Motivational Network. Clark dresses as a superhero and uses interactive storytelling to get children excited about reading. Through Books & Ladders, he is bringing firefighters into that mission as real-life heroes.

Clark said he needs community members to help.

"I believe strongly that a community that invest in a child's literacy they will invest in a child's future a child that reads is an adult that thinks," Clark said.

The stories used in the program focus on heroism, teamwork, safety, and adventure. Every child leaves with a copy of the book and a small toy.

Books & Ladders is holding its Dine for Literacy event Monday, September 14th, from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Texas Roadhouse on Capital Circle Northeast. The event is an opportunity for community members to help put more books into children's hands.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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