NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Hispanic Theater is celebrating its 10th anniversary, and after a decade of growth, its membership and reach continue to expand.

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Tallahassee Hispanic Theater marks 10 years of bringing Hispanic culture to the Capital City region

Venezuelan native Alejandra Gutierrez founded the organization to showcase Hispanic talent, culture and art.

She translates the work of Spain and Latin playwrights that explore social issues from the Hispanic world's point of view.

"We do most of our shows in English. Because what we want is, you know, non-Hispanic people to be exposed to the theater, otherwise they wouldn't have the opportunity to be exposed to," Gutierrez said.

According to the Council on Culture and Arts or COCA, the Tallahassee Hispanic Theater is the only organization that produces contemporary Hispanic theatre in the Capital City region.

Over the past decade, the organization has produced dozens of plays and nine micro theater festivals.

Gutierrez says building the organization has not always been easy.

"It isn't that easy, but honestly, I've been very lucky to be able to work with fantastic people from the community, you know," Gutierrez said.

Carolina Merida, a stage manager and board member, first discovered the theater at its Micro Theater Festival.

"It was 2017 when I heard about the first Micro Theater Festival,” she said. “I fell in love the moment I walked in.”

That moment turned into years of involvement for Merida, who began as an actress before taking on her current roles.

"I can't believe it's already 10 years. I have been really honored to be part of it...I started out as just acting with the theater group, but now I'm on the board and just being able to see another aspect of it," Merida said.

For Merida, the theater has been about more than performance.

"It was really just nice to be able to connect with other people — so Hispanics and non-Hispanics — just being able to just feel like a part of something bigger in the creative arts world," Merida said.

Looking ahead, Gutierrez said she hopes to deepen the organization's community ties.

"We would like to keep growing. One of the things that I would love to do is bring the playwrights to the community," Gutierrez said.

In honor of the anniversary, the group extended this year's micro theater festival by an extra day. The festival starts Friday, Aug. 7, at 8 p.m. and runs through Sunday, Aug. 9, with a 2 p.m. show.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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