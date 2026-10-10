Tallahassee firefighters battle house fire amid Hurricane Isaias

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Firefighters battled a residential structure fire Friday night after a tree fell onto a home during Hurricane Isaias, according to the Tallahassee Fire Department.

The fire was reported around 9:35 p.m. on Cavalcade Trail. When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the eaves of the home and flames breaking through the roof. Firefighters also encountered downed power lines near the residence, creating additional hazards as they worked to contain the blaze.

Crews deployed hose lines and entered the home, locating the fire along one side of the structure. Despite heavy rain and strong winds associated with the hurricane, firefighters were able to bring the fire under control.

The homeowner had safely evacuated before firefighters arrived. Primary and secondary searches of the residence confirmed no one remained inside, and no injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the displaced resident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Responding units included Engine 7, Engine 15, Fire Marshal 1, Battalion Chief 1, Battalion Chief 2, Engine 2, Truck 2 and Bradfordville Volunteer Fire and Rescue.

Additional agencies assisting at the scene included the American Red Cross, City of Tallahassee Utilities, Leon County EMS, Bradfordville Volunteer Fire and Rescue and the Tallahassee Police Department.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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