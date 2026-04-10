NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL — A free community forum in Tallahassee is helping residents understand their fair housing rights and navigate the local housing market.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Tallahassee community forum connects local residents with fair housing rights and homeownership resources

The City of Tallahassee, in coordination with the Big Bend Housing Partnership, hosted the Big Bend Fair Housing Community Forum Wednesday to help residents navigate the housing market and understand their rights.

The free event, held at the Delta Kappa Omega Providence Community Service Center, brought together lenders, realtors, housing advocates, neighbors, and city leaders.

Organizers said events like this help bridge the gap between policy and people by giving neighbors direct access to the tools they need.

In Leon County, housing data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows a nearly even split between owners and renters. Just over half of the housing units, about 53%, are owner-occupied, while close to 48% of people rent their homes.

For some neighbors, the forum was about turning information into opportunity. Keisha Washington has lived in Tallahassee her entire life and said the forum came at the right time for her.

"They're giving us information about how to process homeownership how to be a owner," Washington said.

"That was one of the reasons why I came out here today you know, dealing with my own issues maybe trying to buy a house," Washington said.

The event also highlighted how a federal law passed decades ago still shapes who has access to housing today. Participants watched a replay of the moments that led to the passage of the Fair Housing Act of 1968, which was signed just days after the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.

For Leon County Commissioner At Large Carolyn Cummings, the history discussed at the forum was not distant, but personal.

"I grew up in Mississippi, which was one of the most segregated states in the nation at that particular time in the sixties and the seventies, so the fair housing act that was passed then and that’s an effect today was a lifesaver for many individuals," Cummings said.

The forum emphasized that residents have support systems in place if they face discrimination.

"They have individuals and entities that they can go to if they feel that their rights have been trampled upon," Cummings said.

City leaders say they plan to continue hosting events like this to expand access to housing resources across the community.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.