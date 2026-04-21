NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL — A good night's rest is something many people take for granted, but for some children in Tallahassee, it is not guaranteed. Killearn Methodist Church is working to change that by building beds for children in need.

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Tallahassee church looking for volunteers to provide beds for children in need

"Some of these kids have never had a bed in their entire lives, and this is their first opportunity to have one, and it's just a real blessing to do it," Jim Flury, Killearn Methodist Director of Missions, said.

On Saturday, April 25, Killearn Methodist Church will turn its parking lot into a bed-making site in partnership with Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

The church is asking for volunteers to provide beds to children across the area.

Organizers say the impact goes far beyond giving kids a place to sleep.

"And we've found studies that a brand new bed, allowing them to get a good night's sleep is going to help them in school. It's going to help them in their day to day activities," Carl Craig, Sleep in Heavenly Peace Build Manager, said.

A lack of sleep has been linked to lower attention spans, difficulty retaining information, and trouble finishing homework. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, poor sleep can directly impact how children learn and perform in school. Those findings highlight how even small changes can make a big difference.

"The building is fun, but the delivery is crucial, and you see the smile. The smiles you see on these kids from ear to ear when they get a bed for the first time, is truly, is truly something," Flury said.

Organizers say it is not just about giving kids a bed. It is about making it feel like their own from the very start.

"And we try to coordinate the bedding to that age group, instead of it just being generic. We try to make it fun. We try to make it cater to the kid any way we can. And usually the parent can give us that information so that when they look at the bed, it may be something they like, a character, whatever it is," Craig said.

If you are interested in volunteering click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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