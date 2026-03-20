Tall Timbers collects donations after a lightning strike destroys the historic Beadel House

NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL — Research station Tall Timbers is collecting donations after the destruction of the home.

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Tall Timbers collects donations after a lightning fire destroys the historic Beadel House

Edward Beadel built the home in 1895.

His nephew, Henry Beadel, would later own it and live in it with his family during the 1920s.

That house became the meeting place and the start of the idea to transform the land into a research center for ecological prescribed fire burning.

CEO Bill Palmer said the loss displaced the employees working in the home.

Firefighters were only able to save less than a quarter of the historic artifacts inside.

"We're going to honor that legacy and continue moving forward as an organization because the Beadle House was where people gathered, and it was about the people and their ideas and sharing of those ideas and making a difference in the world that really mattered, so we need to rebuild that space," Palmer said.

Donations are being collected at the organization’s website.

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