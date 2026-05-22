NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL — Students at Roberts Elementary got a creative challenge during a visit from Meteorologist Jillian Preite: design a weather superhero.

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Stay Ready with Preite: Roberts Elementary students bring superpowers to weather

Preite asked students what their superheroes would look like and what powers they would have. The answers did not disappoint.

One student drew a tornado superhero locked in battle with a hurricane.

"So like there's a hurricane on here, so the tornado likes to fight the enemies, and the hurricane is the enemy, so the tornado is beating up the enemy," McCormick said.

Another student took a sweeter approach.

"I did Ice Cream Claire, that makes it rain ice cream," Collins said.

One student designed a sun-powered hero with the ability to stop hurricanes and tornadoes by blocking rain. Another went with a stormy theme.

"I chose a stormy superhero," Jace said.

The students were also asked what they would do if they actually saw a weather superhero flying through the streets.

"I would probably be shocked and if I was in a car I would probably crash because I'll be looking up," Taylor said.

Another had a simpler reaction: "Pass out."

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