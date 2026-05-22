Stay Ready with Preite: Roberts Elementary students bring superpowers to weather

NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL — Students at Roberts Elementary got a creative challenge during a visit from Meteorologist Jillian Preite: design a weather superhero.
WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:
Preite asked students what their superheroes would look like and what powers they would have. The answers did not disappoint.
One student drew a tornado superhero locked in battle with a hurricane.
"So like there's a hurricane on here, so the tornado likes to fight the enemies, and the hurricane is the enemy, so the tornado is beating up the enemy," McCormick said.
Another student took a sweeter approach.
"I did Ice Cream Claire, that makes it rain ice cream," Collins said.
One student designed a sun-powered hero with the ability to stop hurricanes and tornadoes by blocking rain. Another went with a stormy theme.
"I chose a stormy superhero," Jace said.
The students were also asked what they would do if they actually saw a weather superhero flying through the streets.
"I would probably be shocked and if I was in a car I would probably crash because I'll be looking up," Taylor said.
Another had a simpler reaction: "Pass out."
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