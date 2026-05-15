NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL — Students at Killearn Lakes Elementary got a chance to think beyond rain and sunshine when Meteorologist Jillian Preite stopped by to ask them a simple but imaginative question: if you could invent a new type of weather, what would it be?

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Stay Ready with Preite: Putting a creative spin on weather forecasting

Ready with paper and drawing supplies, the kids got to work — and the results were anything but ordinary.

One student, Brooks, conjured a fire tornado, also known as a fire twister. Another went in a decidedly more delicious direction.

"I drew a lasagna tsunami. So this is me right here saying 'lasagna tsunami', and this right here is a lasagna pirate ship," Slade said.

The creativity didn't stop there. Another student described a weather system that sounded more like a dessert than a forecast.

"I would do a doughnut and ice cream shower. So the ice cream is basically like hail alongside the sprinkles, but the doughnuts are like meteors falling down," Katelyn said.

One student offered a more nature-inspired vision.

"I would choose it raining rain and seeds, and it can like plant it, and it makes like apple trees and flowers," Cooper said.

Although the students can't control the weather, they had no problem creating it.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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