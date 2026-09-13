NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Students at Hawks Rise Elementary put their imagination and invention skills to work designing their own weather machines.

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Stay Ready with Preite: Hawks Rise Elementary students combine imagination and invention

Meteorologist Jillian Preite visited the school and challenged students to draw their ideal weather machine — what it would look like and what it would do.

The results were creative and detailed. One student described a machine powered by clouds.

"So this is a weather machine, as you can see, these black dots are things that suck up the clouds, and this is the inner core that helps it stay alive, and if it runs out of fuel, it has to suck up clouds to keep the fuel," Grayson said.

Another student designed a machine with an interactive face and the ability to travel through space.

"You ask the face what you want to see and then it shows you. It can blast off into space and anywhere it wants. It can make portals to go anywhere," Yana said.

One student designed a hot air balloon-based weather observer.

"The hot air balloon goes up in the sky and the thing falls down and takes pictures," Lola said.

"I made one that you could look through too and see what the weather is and then there's also a TV that you can see when it lands and you can also sit on it and see the weather," Isabel said.

If these machines ever became a reality, forecasts would be anything but ordinary.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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