NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — If you had the power to change the weather, what would it look like?

That's the question Meteorologist Jillian Preite posed to students at Buck Lake Elementary, giving them a prompt and asking them to draw their answers.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Stay Ready with Preite: Buck Lake students change the forecast with a push of a button

The answers ranged from cozy to chaotic.

One student said a storm would be the perfect choice.

"Because it's so relaxing because like you could either watch a movie or go to sleep, because it's so relaxing when you just hear those little raindrops like coming to your roof in those lightning storms and you just know you're safe and you're watching a movie and then you just end up falling asleep," Hudson said.

Another student voted for snow.

"I make snowballs and make a snowman," Vivianne said.

A third student also had sleep on the mind.

"Storms because thunder sometimes helps me sleep and I have time to do indoor things like homework and reading," Elis said.

Amber kept it simple, saying snow is just a favorite. But perhaps the most ambitious answer came from a student who wanted it all.

"I would choose all of them. So I would choose a tornado, but put it in a tube, and snow, rain, lightning, ice, wind, hail, rainbow, and sun," Clarissa said.

And the reason for that combination?

"Cause I thought it would make me go viral on videos," Clarissa said.

If only changing the weather was as easy as pressing a button — these students would have plenty of ideas.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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