TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Residents of Sodalis Living Tallahassee are being evacuated Tuesday after a water line was damaged during roofing work, causing extensive flooding at the senior living community, according to a statement from the facility.

Sodalis Living said roofers working at the community struck a water line. The facility described the resulting flooding as extensive enough that residents need to be evacuated for their safety and comfort.

All residents are safe, according to the facility, and additional teams are on the way to provide support.

Family members who would prefer to pick up their loved ones rather than have them evacuate with the community are being asked to come to the facility and sign them out.

Sodalis Living said it is still working to finalize evacuation plans and will provide additional information once those arrangements are in place.

The facility also asked families to refrain from calling the community while staff members respond to the flooding. Officials said updates will be shared through Facebook and email.

It was not immediately clear where residents would be taken, how many people were being evacuated or how long the evacuation was expected to last.

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