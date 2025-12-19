TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Refuge House is looking to expand telehealth options in 2026 to support demand.



That's as the organization is tracking an increasing number of domestic violence survivors looking for support.

Oasis Center for Women and Girls also said they are noticing an increase in the number of women who have to stay in violent households because of increasing costs.

Watch the video below for more information about Refuge House's planned expansion.

Refuge House navigates increase in domestic violence survivors, push for more telehealth options in 2026

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Some organizations are tracking increases in the number of domestic violence survivors looking for help.

Refuge House said this year has been challenging, dealing with budget cuts while navigating an increase in need for emergency housing for those experiencing domestic violence.

"We're seeing more people, more of our community partners that are reaching out to us, working with survivors, and they need to get into emergency shelter. Our emergency shelter is the only immediate access point that we have for domestic violence survivors who are actively fleeing from violence," said Executive Director of Refuge House, Emily Mitchem.

It’s a huge responsibility for them.

A latest report from Florida Department of Children and Families found 47% of survivors in FY 2023-2024 found support in Emergency Shelters like Refuge House.

Mitchem said they have plans to expand their emergency housing from 23 to 40 beds sometime in the next 3 years, and they're looking to expand their online therapy services so they can reach more people.

"So we're looking at how to streamline things, make things more accessible digitally, offering more telehealth counseling to really be able to meet that growing need without extra funding to do it," said Mitchem.

Oasis Center for Women and Girls also offers counseling and connects women to resources. Kelly Otte, Executive Director of Oasis Center, said they have seen a huge increase in the number of women stuck in relationships where there’s violence.

"Because they have zero other financial options, because nothing is affordable, and the resources are so in demand that getting them into places is very, very, very hard," said Otte.

While Otte said they have seen an increase in donations from the community, such as holiday gifts and food items, she said affordable housing and affordable childcare are issues that will need to be addressed.

"In San Diego, they do parking lots, so at nighttime, families who are living in cars can come into safe parking lots to stay in their cars, where it's security patrolled," said Otte.

Oasis Center for Women and Girls and Refuge House are just two organizations providing support and help. You can click on the links to find information about their services.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.