Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle on Veterans Memorial Highway in Tallahassee

NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — A 78-year-old Tallahassee pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Veterans Memorial Highway Tuesday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash occurred at 5:50 p.m. at 10470 Veterans Memorial Highway in Leon County.

According to FHP, a sedan was traveling southbound on Veterans Memorial Highway when the pedestrian was crossing from the east shoulder to the west shoulder of the road. The sedan struck the pedestrian in the southbound lane before coming to rest further south on the highway.

The pedestrian came to rest on the west shoulder of the roadway and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the sedan, a 36-year-old from Metcalf, Georgia, sustained minor injuries. The driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Leon County EMS, the Leon County Sheriff's Office, and Leon County Fire Rescue assisted FHP at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

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