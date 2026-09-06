Oasis Fun Fest raises money for Tallahassee classrooms

NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — For some teachers, the school supply list doesn't go away when the school year begins. Pencils, paper, and tissues can run out quickly, and sometimes teachers are the ones paying to replace them. That's where proceeds from the Oasis Fun Fest can help.

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Oasis FunFest raises money for Tallahassee classrooms

Kaomi Lloyd teaches music to about 600 students at Tallahassee School of Math and Science.

She says she spends money every month on supplies out of her own pocket.

"I use almost like $50. I see a lot of kids. So, like, a month, that adds up, like, 12- 10 months, that adds up," Lloyd said.

Lloyd says having supplies on hand also helps keep students from feeling left out when they don't have what they need.

"Kids always need a pencil, and teachers are really good at getting it to them, so those run out really fast. And so having extra support where we don't have to worry about it — and the child doesn't feel like embarrassed — it's really helpful to have those things already on hand," Lloyd said.

That's the idea behind the Oasis Fun Fest Stock the Classroom initiative.

Deidre Williams, the communications director with the Oasis Fun Fest, says this is the seventh annual festival, and the goal is to eventually expand the program to help more schools and classrooms.

"We like to call it fun with a purpose, right? Because through our Stock the Classroom initiative, the Oasis FunFest does donate part of its proceeds to local underfunded schools," Williams said.

For Lloyd, it's not just about having extra supplies. She says knowing the community is behind her makes a difference.

"In the end, having those that help, like I said, just helps me not feel like I have to draw from myself. But I will if I have to, but it just helps when the community is there. It makes you feel less alone," Lloyd said.

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