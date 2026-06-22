NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL — A new women-exclusive residential rehab and mental health facility is coming to Tallahassee, aiming to break down barriers that often prevent women from seeking treatment for substance abuse and mental health issues.

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New women-only detox and residential substance use treatment program coming to Tallahassee

Canopy Pines Recovery Center, located at 13305 Mahan Drive, is set to offer medical detox, 24/7 nursing care, weekend and evening therapy sessions, and experiential therapy options like exercise, equine therapy, and art therapy.

Psychiatrist Lantie Jorandby, the Founder and CEO of Canopy Pines, said the unique needs of women — including trauma histories and family responsibilities — can make it harder for them to access care.

"Women often are victims of trauma. They often have distinct psychosocial needs. They have family demands. They have maybe aging parents, spouses, that all need help," Jorandby said.

While men have historically been seen as the face of addiction, studies report that the gap is closing between women.

A study from the Addiction Center states 11.5% of boys and men over 12 have a substance disorder compared to 6.4% of women and girls.

They report that women, however, are more likely to go to emergency or fatally overdose.

Jorandby said her own experiences shaped the vision for the facility, having family members who have dealt with substance abuse.

"I believe that I have that somewhat lived experience in a sense,” she said. “That is really what created Canopy Pines. We really wanted to provide an environment that's really unique for women.”

The need for services like Canopy Pines is reflected in local data.

Kay Ignacio and Kimberly Berry with Big Bend 211 say most of their callers are women.

Last month, they identified 2,244 needs from callers. Mental health and substance abuse ranked as the second-highest need.

"People tend to think about addiction when they think about the face of it as a male issue, but we know that women also suffer from these illnesses and really need treatment in our community," Berry said.

Ignacio, CEO of Big Bend 211, says wait times for mental health care remain a significant obstacle.

"Even with people that have insurance in Tallahassee, it can still be months' wait for a mental health appointment with a therapist or a counselor or a psychiatrist, and so having new agencies and companies come to Tallahassee to offer mental health services is really important," Ignacio said.

Jorandby said she is aiming for a mid-July opening and plans to begin taking patients immediately.

They also hope to partner with Capital Health Plan to increase accessibility to its services.

***This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.***

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