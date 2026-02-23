New traffic light on Thomasville Road at Velda Dairy Road set to go active Tuesday

NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL — A new traffic light at the intersection of Thomasville Road and Velda Dairy Road will be active Tuesday, marking a milestone in a larger effort to improve traffic flow and safety in northeast Tallahassee.

The signal is part of a partnership between the City of Tallahassee and the Florida Department of Transportation.

FDOT installed the light for approximately $1.8 million, according to FDOT Spokesperson Ian Satter, with construction beginning last summer.

Satter says the new signal is designed to address longstanding concerns about access and safety along the busy corridor.

About 55,000 cars travel on Thomasville Road daily.

"It's going to alleviate some of the concerns for people trying to access Thomasville Road, which everyone knows is a very busy corridor throughout that region. Also, it will improve safety. That's the most important factor so that we can reduce the opportunity for serious crashes to occur at that intersection by controlling how traffic moves through that area," Satter said.

Beyond the traffic light, the project also brings changes for pedestrians, including a new crosswalk across Thomasville Road.

A new turning lane will also provide access to new developments in the area, including a Starbucks and a Sunstop.

The City of Tallahassee completed those upgrades.

Message boards have been placed in both directions along Thomasville Road just ahead of the traffic light to alert drivers to the changes ahead of full activation.

Satter says they’ll coordinate with the City to monitor traffic so that the transition in smooth.

