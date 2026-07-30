NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — A new town center is planned for the Canopy neighborhood in northeast Tallahassee, bringing a mix of medical, retail, dining, hospitality, entertainment, grocery, and service-oriented businesses to a 19-acre development on Welaunee Boulevard.

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New town center planned for Canopy neighborhood in northeast Tallahassee

Premier Commercial Group Broker Logan Short said the project is designed with the long-term needs of the community in mind.

"We're really looking at the project from a long-term lens. It's not just another space to fill, and we're trying to be intentional about the tenant mix, and we want to create an ecosystem that really supports the community's needs," Short said.

Two of 14 pads are already leased.

Sono Bello, a cosmetic body sculpting business, and The Learning Experience, a childcare provider, are both set to move in.

Construction is already reshaping major corridors in northeast Tallahassee, like the construction of the Northside Shoppes along Velda Dairy Road, and this development adds to that transformation.

According to Justin Ghazvini, the first tenants announced have plans to be open in late 2027 or early 2028, but the overall completion timeline is open-ended.

The development is being built in phases, with construction driven by market demand.

Some nearby homeowners are welcoming the news.

Derica Bennett said she sees the potential for a positive change in the area.

"I would say overall I'm hoping it’s going to be a great addition, I'm a little worried about the impact it may have on traffic in the area, but I'm hoping it's going to be a positive addition in the community to have a place to shop, eat, things like that," Bennett said.

Not everyone is without concern.

Homeowner Gregory Yordon, who opposed a proposed Circle K in the area in 2025, says he supports the town center concept but is watching closely to see what businesses move in.

His biggest concerns are businesses that could pose a threat to property values, the environment and the noise level in the neighborhood.

"I'm actually very excited that we're going to be getting a town center…Obviously, I'm very concerned about the types of businesses that will be allowed into the town center,” he said. “We're looking for a nice home-type atmosphere, like a yogurt shop, or a coffee shop, or nice diners, or boutiques, and things like that.”

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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