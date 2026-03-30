New Tallahassee content studio provides creators and small businesses tools to keep local talent home

NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL — A new space in Tallahassee is giving creators and business owners the tools to take their ideas beyond the local level.

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The Content Studio Tally is helping Tallahassee creators and small businesses bring their ideas to life with affordable production tools

From podcasts to photography, content creation is in high demand. The Content Studio Tally is working to help creatives bring their ideas to life by offering professional production services.

"We are here to curate your vision and make it into a cinematography masterpiece," Khia Thomas, The Content Studio Chief Visionary Officer, said.

The Content Studio Tally offers podcasts and flexible options for clients.

"They can create content they can create if they want to do something that's DIY and put and place it on YouTube, if they want to actually come in," Thomas said. "And we can always, you know, redo the studio based on a strategy session that we like to put together, all designed to help clients create high-quality content."

The studio provides an affordable option for small businesses that may not have the budget for large marketing campaigns.

"It makes it possible for that mom and pop shop or that small business owner, or that starting business owner, to get their name and their story out to the community," Ty Smith, Gadsden County Chambers of Commerce, said.

Thomas said the goal is not just content, but keeping creative talent right here in Tallahassee.

"We have so much talent here that leaves, no matter what you know, background you come from, or what you got, your actual degree in those talents, that talent leaves here, we want to be able to keep it," Thomas said.

To help keep that local talent in Tallahassee, The Content Studio Tally offers membership plans and content strategy sessions, giving creators consistent access to professional production services. Starter creator memberships start at just $199 a month, making it possible for creators to produce high-quality content regularly.

"So if you become that member, you basically have like, monthly time where you can put together everything that you need," Thomas said. "There are a lot of times that we tell people, within one hour, we can create a month's worth of content for you."

Thomas hopes this space not only supports local talent but also inspires other community members to tap into their creative side now that they have a space to do so.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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