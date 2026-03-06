NEW FACILITIES: Leon County Schools invests in early learning to boost kindergarten readiness rates

NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL — Leon County Schools is investing in early learning education in an effort to boost kindergarten readiness, as data from the Florida Department of Education shows a drop in those numbers.

The District's Early Learning Campus features new facilities and resources, including outdoor play areas, a cafeteria and a sensory room. Childcare Center Director Keke Bonner said the upgrades are already making a difference.

"You'll hear them speak and you'll hear them say things you wouldn't typically hear in an environment when they're in the classroom," Bonner said.

The campus offers a variety of services including childcare starting at 6 weeks through 3 years old, pre-K, 21st Century programs and ESE pre-K services.

Brooke Brunner, Director of Early Learning, said 90% of brain development happens between birth and age 5, making early learning investment critical.

"Investing in early learning really promotes that early literacy to make sure that our students are ready for Kindergarten," Brunner said. "That sets them to be on track for their educational journey."

Brunner said the goal of the upgrade is to close learning gaps early and help families build lasting relationships within the school community.

"If we're able to get our students enrolled in the early grades and pre-Kindergarten and in Kindergarten then it gives families an opportunity to really get to know their school community build relationships and those last a lifetime right," Brunner said.

Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna said improving Kindergarten readiness has a ripple effect across the entire community.

"If we can bring kindergarten readiness numbers from the 50s to the 70s or 80s, it's only gonna help improve our third grade reading scores, which would increase our graduation rates and post-secondary attainment," Hanna said.

Bonner said the focus remains on building a strong foundation for students' long-term success.

"We have to teach our kids that we have good days and we have bad days but guess what, tomorrow is a new day," Bonner said.

Leon County Schools said the Center will also be used to as a hub to collaborate with their early learning partners to strengthen those relationships.

