UPDATE: Welaunee Arch development plan on hold as city committee grants continuance for more review

NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Tallahassee's Development Review Committee has unanimously voted for the continuance of a request to change the land use of the Welaunee Arch, giving its owners more time to address staff concerns.

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Welaunee Arch development plan on hold as city committee grants continuance for more review

The continuance pushes the planned unit development request to the DRC's next meeting on September 14th.

Powerhouse Inc., which owns the Welaunee Arch, is seeking a PUD that would act as a master plan for a 1,227-acre community with zoning for housing, commercial space and open and green space.

Senior Planner Marcus Lloyd explained the reasoning behind staff’s request.

"Staff have received multiple inquiries requesting additional information regarding the PUD content plan. There's been several comments regarding an opposition regarding traffic impacts, environmental concerns, and requesting a continuous of this item to give people more time for review," Lloyd said.

Notices were sent to nearly 400 homes and homeowners associations within 1,000 feet of the area.

Still, homeowner Wayne Tyson said uncertainty remains about what could come to the area.

"I'm concerned about traffic here. That’s a big one. I'm concerned about nature and wildlife. It's really one of the reasons we moved into this area was because of nature and wildlife and what Tallahassee has been traditionally as a city," Tyson said.

The Buckhead Neighborhood Homeowners’ Association President, Shirley Kerns, also spoke at Monday's meeting, asking for clarity on connectivity to the neighborhood and wanting plans to adhere to a buffer zone.

"I don't know what the plan is for connectivity to our neighborhood. You know, there's major roads shown on the maps, but I don't know if there's any other little roads. But we don't see there to be any benefit with connecting, whether pedestrian or vehicular to Buckhead," Kerns said.

Tyson said he views the continuance as a positive step, but questions remain.

"I'm hoping that it is addressed appropriately as far as about how much green space in particular. How many additional houses may or may be built?” he said. Again, there has seemed to be a vagueness and flexibility within what was stated by another concerned citizen, and I want specific specificity. We need specifics on this.”

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