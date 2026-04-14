Market District roundabout to open next Monday after road closures impact sales for surrounding businesses

NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL — The roundabout at Maclay Boulevard and Maclay Commerce Drive will open next Monday, April 20th, according to the City of Tallahassee.

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Market District roundabout to open Monday after road closures impact sales for surrounding businesses

This comes after Market District businesses asked the City Commission to expedite construction within six to eight weeks.

An email from the City of Tallahassee stated that “the contractor has made steady progress.”

Greg Picinic, Owner of Livin’ in the Cut, said the reopening will be a relief.

"I'm super excited about the roundabout opening. I think it will help the flow of traffic tremendously," Picinic said.

He, like other businesses in the Market District, said road closures caused by construction have impacted business.

In late March, Shamrock Cleaners reported a 20% loss in sales.

The owner of the Island Wing Company reported having to cut back employees by 20% early last month.

"We've noticed a big uptick in traffic in the area, and that kind of steers people away,” Picinic said.

“It's been a struggle for our clients to get to us. We run a lot of appointments, and it's kind of running behind, so it's affected our daily operations…When the timing is off and not feasible to get to us in the proper amount of time, we just lose out on that money.”

Frequent customer Nick Williams said the construction has impacted his driving routine.

“Living around the corner from here and utilizing a lot of the businesses in the Market District, like it's a little tough like being on the Timberlane side and having to get up here, and so I'm excited that it’s opening back up,” Williams said.

But he said he’s looking toward the bigger picture with the addition of the Market District Park.

"I think one we, you know, we're proud to support local businesses in a lot of just kind of our day-to-day routines, and I think we have to kind of think bigger picture, like what that's going to bring like I'm excited because I have young kids that there's going to be a splash pad there," Williams said.

"It's kind of a slippery slope because we're investing in the community by putting a beautiful park there, a roundabout to ease traffic, and I understand that that's going to come with some pitfalls of the businesses," Picinic said.

The Market District Board also launched its District Dash App on Monday for its Mother’s Day on Market event.

It features a giveaway of about $1,000 in prizes, encouraging people to purchase tickets and visit businesses on May 9th.

The app was created to bring foot traffic back to the area and celebrate the opening of the roundabout.

While it’ll will reopen Monday, some work like landscaping will continue near the roundabout, according to the City of Tallahassee.

Maclay Boulevard will be open in late summer.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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