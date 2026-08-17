NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — A weekly food distribution in Northeast Tallahassee is helping families get through the weekend when traditional food assistance programs aren't operating.

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Manna on Meridian fills weekend food gap for Tallahassee families

Manna on Meridian holds its distribution every Sunday at Faith Presbyterian Church, currently from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Starting in September, the hours will shift to 11:00 a.m. until food runs out.

The latest data from the Florida Department of Health shows 14.8% of people in Leon County were food insecure in 2023.

Manna on Meridian says 56% of the neighbors it serves are children and seniors. The organization helps more than 2,100 neighbors each month.

Jessica Jerrels first came to Manna on Meridian when she was pregnant, raising toddlers, and her family was struggling to keep groceries on the table.

"We run out of food very fast, and it kept us afloat," Jerrels said.

After receiving help from the organization, Jerrels began volunteering every Sunday to help other families.

"Through that, I just started volunteering because they helped me so much, and I wanted to help give back," Jerrels said.

The food comes through community donations and partnerships with local grocery stores and Second Harvest of the Big Bend.

Organizer Suzanne Rita Byrnes says the mission goes beyond food distribution.

"We also try and build a sense of community because, at least to me, that's a really, really important thing. So it's nice to see the same people come over, and you know, some of them require hugs, and that's great. I will give them their hugs," Byrnes said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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