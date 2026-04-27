NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Leon County Foster Care System is under pressure, according to Declare No More Foundation, there are roughly 239 children currently in out-of-home care as of March 2026.

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Local push to find stable homes for Leon County foster children

The Declare No More Foundation brought its No More Orphans experience to Tallahassee to challenge the community to respond and connect people with organizations serving children and families in crisis.

"We are committed to connecting people to care for the most vulnerable in our communities," Tami Kent , Declare No More Foundation Executive Director and Co-Founder, said.

Kent said the event is designed to move beyond awareness. She said local churches and organizations represent a major untapped resource for support.

"There are over 400 churches, so 239 children, 400 churches. If one family from every church stepped up and said, I'll step into care, we could empty the system in Leon County and then have a waiting list of families ready to help support," Kent said.

For families like David McNeely's, Wildwood Church Senior Pastor, adoption began as a life-changing path after struggling to have children McNeely said a five-minute conversation with his wife led them down the path of four different adoptions, eventually growing their family across both local and international adoptions.

"What started out as desperation, I think, turned into conviction. So the first adoption, the twins. The first adoption really was just, God, we want to be parents so bad. Then we began to sort of see and understand that across the globe, not just in America, across the globe, but there's just a need for children to be put into homes," McNeely said.

McNeely said his family's experience is part of a larger effort to raise awareness about foster care and adoption needs in the community.

"This event is primarily about awareness. It's about understanding what's going on out there," McNeely said.

Organizers say the goal is to make it easier for people to take a first step, whether through volunteering, support services, or direct involvement with foster families. McNeely said the impact of that support is personal.

"The most helpful thing for us was how others participated in our journey. So others prayed from a distance. Others contributed financially, "McNeely said. "So anybody can help take care of what we, as in the church, would say, taking care of orphans and widows in their distress. Anyone can take part in that at whatever level."

Organizers say while not everyone is called to foster, everyone can play a role.

People looking for more information on how to foster, mentor, or support can text "action" to 97000 or click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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