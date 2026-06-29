NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL — Leon High School's annual summer musical is bringing together nearly 50 students from across Leon County giving them a unique opportunity to take part in the local arts scene.

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Leon High School's summer musical 'Frozen' unites nearly 50 students from across Leon County

The cast includes first-time performers alongside students with years of theater experience, giving them the chance to learn from one another while building a full production from the ground up.

This summer's production is Disney's "Frozen" — one of the first full-length productions of the musical in North Florida.

Victoria Wetherington, a student in the production, says the experience has had a lasting impact.

"I feel like being a part of the summer show is one of the greatest gifts I have been able to be a part of in my high school career." Wetherington said.

Students say the experience goes far beyond the stage.

From rehearsals to opening night, many describe the show as a space for connection, growth, and shared excitement.

"I have so much joy, especially on stage. Like, when we perform, I know every single person in this cast feels the adrenaline. Like, we feel it. It's like I cried opening night, like it's such an emotional and, like, moving thing," Wetherington said.

Director Betsy Penn says that sense of community is central to why the summer musical exists.

"This benefits the students because, number one, they get to come together to do something pretty special for our community. Number two, they get to work with people from all over Leon County, which is something that they're not always afforded the opportunity to do. And number three, it just helps to build their confidence when they get on stage and they work as an ensemble. Those are life skills that will carry them forward," Penn said.

For Wetherington, those lessons have already taken root.

"It really helped me come out of my shell. I feel like I've grown to be such a confident person, and like very proud of myself. I feel like I'm very authentic in myself, and I feel like I would not have that confidence if it wasn't for performing every year," Wetherington said.

All proceeds go toward funding future musicals and are part of Leon High School's choir fundraiser. Four shows remain from July 2nd through 5th. Tickets and show dates are available at here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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