Leon County School district kicks off new school year with focus on reading and back-to-basics education

NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Leon County Schools students returned to the classroom Wednesday for the first day of school, and this year, district leaders are putting a renewed emphasis on reading and foundational education.

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Leon County Schools kicks off new school year with focus on reading and back-to-basics education

The district earned a "B" from the Florida Department of Education for the 2025-2026 school year, with some schools like Sealey Elementary and Fairview Middle jumping from a “C” to an “A.”

Superintendent Rocky Hanna says he hopes to build on that momentum this year with a focus on getting back to the basics.

"We're going to set some reading goals for our students. I'm going to be a part of that, of that effort, and so we're looking forward again to welcoming our kids back and getting back to the basics of providing them a high-quality education and then also enriching programs so they can explore other avenues of interest," Hanna said.

Hanna also urged the community to have patience as some buses adjust to new routes and pick up students.

“I'm excited. There's always those pregame jitters, those night before jitters that I'll have and our teachers will have and our principals and administrators,” Hanna said.

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