State of Florida releases school grades, Leon school district earns another "B"

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Florida Department of Education released school and district grades for the 2025-2026 school year.

The grading system uses an "A" through "F" format just like typical grades a student would receive. The state says the grading system is based on five student success measurements:



Achievement

Learning gains

Graduation

Acceleration success

Maintaining a focus on students who need the most support

Schools must test at least 95% of their students to receive a grade.

School Districts

For the 2025-26 school year, 34 districts received an "A," 23 districts received a "B," 10 districts received a “C” and no districts received a “D” or an “F.”

Every district in our area either maintained their previous grade or improved. Below is a full list of those grades compared to the previous year.



Franklin - B (2025 grade - C)

Gadsden - C (2025 grade - C)

Hamilton - C (2025 grade - C)

Jefferson - B (2025 grade - C)

Lafayette - A (2025 grade - A)

Liberty - A (2025 grade - A)

Leon - B (2025 grade - B)

Madison - C (2025 grade - C)

Suwannee - B (2025 grade - B)

Taylor - B (2025 grade - B)

Schools

The state says the number of schools receiving "A" grades increased by 6% from the previous school year. Most of those improvements involved elementary and middle schools.

Locally, several schools made drastic improvements to their grades. In Leon County, Sealey Elementary and Fairview Middle jumped from a "C" to an "A." Chattahoochee Elementary in Gadsden County went from a "D" to a "B."

In Wakulla County, seven out of eight schools received an "A" grade, with three schools improving from a "B."

You can view the state's numbers and find grades for schools in your neighborhood here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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