Leon County families brace for back-to-school shopping costs amid rising inflation

NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — The first day of school for Leon County Schools is on Aug. 12, and families are already feeling the pressure of back-to-school costs which are rising due to supply chain issues and tariffs.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Leon County families brace for back-to-school shopping costs as inflation drives supply prices higher

A National Retail Federation survey reported families spent about $858 on supplies in 2025.

Families recently surveyed expect to spend about $863 on average this school year — though inflation has cooled slightly. Inflation dropped to 3.5% in June, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor of Statistics.

For parents like Tori Tuttle, the numbers hit close to home.

“I feel like it's frustrating that it continues to go up, but that's just kind of, I think, with market value and economy with how things kind of have been progressing,” Tuttle said. “I'm a former teacher, and we just did the kind of—the pack that you buy, and it was like a hundred dollars...I mean, we are expecting twins, so that will be $500.”

Financial advisor George Pikounis says inflation may not impact smaller items as much as electronics, but the costs add up.

"It goes back to the kind of general strategies when it comes to finance—and I know people have probably heard this way too many times—but starting early, creating an actual list," Pikounis said.

He also encourages parents to take advantage of savings during Florida's Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday, which starts Monday and runs through Aug. 20.

Other ways parents can save is through reusing items they already have, setting realistic goals, and creating an inventory list of what they have and don’t have.

Meanwhile, a local organization is stepping up to help families. Faith Lutheran Church is organizing its first school supply giveaway, hoping to distribute 100 backpacks to children in pre-K through fifth grade.

“My wife had this idea a couple years ago, and we just got around to doing it this year,” Pastor Michael Schultz said.

The giveaway is scheduled for Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the church.

"Even when you look at the news and the Iran war and the price of gas and all the ways that that impacts people around here, there are people who have genuine needs. And if we can help out, we'd be happy to do that," Schultz said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.